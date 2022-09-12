A Toronto police officer has died following multiple shooting incidents

Following a series of violent incidents on Monday, September 12, one Toronto police officer has died.

According to Halton police, one suspect was in custody. One person was pronounced deceased, and two others were transported to the hospital.

The deceased person was a Toronto police officer. According to AP News, the suspect also died following an interaction with police.

Premier Doug Ford expressed his sympathies following the tragedies, saying he was “horrified” by the “senseless violence” and the killing of a Toronto police officer.

Like all Ontarians, I’m horrified by today’s senseless violence, including the killing of a Toronto police officer. I’m so grateful to law enforcement for bringing this situation to an end. May justice for those killed and injured be swift. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) September 12, 2022

On behalf of OPP uniform and civilian members, I’d like to offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the fallen officer from the @TorontoPolice Service tonight. We grieve with you at this profoundly difficult and tragic time. #HeroesInLife pic.twitter.com/EhBpchtAFH — Thomas Carrique (@OPPCommissioner) September 12, 2022

After two separate shootings in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police searched for an “armed and dangerous” suspect.

SHOOTING:

– Argentia Road/Winston Churchill Bv #Mississauga

– 1 person shot

-Victim taken to trauma

– Large police presence

– desc: Male white, beard, construction vest

– L/S in dark colored vehicle partial *905*

-Culp armed /dangerous

– call 911

– C/R 2:15p.m.

– PR22-0302413 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 12, 2022

Ultimately, they were found, and police are expected to give a media update later today.

More to come…