A Toronto police officer has died following multiple shooting incidents

Sep 12 2022, 11:47 pm
Following a series of violent incidents on Monday, September 12, one Toronto police officer has died.

According to Halton police, one suspect was in custody. One person was pronounced deceased, and two others were transported to the hospital.

The deceased person was a Toronto police officer. According to AP News, the suspect also died following an interaction with police.

Premier Doug Ford expressed his sympathies following the tragedies, saying he was “horrified” by the “senseless violence” and the killing of a Toronto police officer.

After two separate shootings in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police searched for an “armed and dangerous” suspect.

Ultimately, they were found, and police are expected to give a media update later today.

More to come…

