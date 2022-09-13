The Toronto police officer who was killed in a series of violent incidents yesterday has been identified as Constable Andrew Hong.

The 48-year-old officer was fatally shot in an “unprovoked” and “ambushed attack,” police say. During a media update last night, it was revealed Hong was on a lunch break at a Mississauga coffee shop when he was shot and killed.

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the death of Toronto Police Service Constable Andrew Hong of Traffic Services,” said Chief James Ramer. Hong, a 22-year veteran, was shot close range and died at the scene, according to Ramer.

“I committed to his family that they will have the full support of the Toronto Police Service every day going forward,” he added.

John Tory released a statement saying he is “heartbroken” to learn of Hong’s passing.

“My thoughts are with Constable Hong’s family, his friends and the entire Toronto Police Service who I know are grieving right now after the loss of one of their own,” Tory said. “Today, we are sadly reminded of the danger our officers face on a daily basis as they work to keep us all safe.”

Doug Ford also took to Twitter to speak on the incident.

May Constable Andrew Hong rest in peace. A husband, father and hero, he and his loved ones are in my prayers. https://t.co/xbvypSdPQ9 — Doug Ford (@fordnation) September 13, 2022

Toronto Police gathered last night to hold a procession in honour of Hong’s life, in a touching moment that showed the unity and respect of the police force.

A procession for Constable Andrew Hong, who served as a TorontoPolice officer for more than 20 years. His body now being taken to the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto. TorontoPolice say he was shot and killed while on break during a training exercise. pic.twitter.com/t57dyEfHy2 — J.Costa… (@jorgeco37551116) September 13, 2022

Dozens of officers lined up to pay their respects, as Constable Hong’s body was driven to the Centre of Forensic Sciences.

Adding photos from the procession for @TorontoPolice officer Andrew Hong arriving at the Coroner’s Office pic.twitter.com/L7LmHLlu9M — Adam Dabrowski (@AdamDabrowski2) September 13, 2022

Members of the policing community spoke out on Twitter about the profound loss.

Rest In Peace Brother.

He was one of the “great ones”

Constable Andrew Hong 7815

Toronto Police Service

Will be forever missed &

Never Forgotten

God Bless Brother. We will Ride again.#RestInPeace #AndrewHong #Toronto pic.twitter.com/Yu2LVv5nG2 — PCPapadopoulos (@PCPappy) September 13, 2022

“Losing a member in the line of duty has rippling effects across our membership, and across a broader policing community and our city,” said John Reed, president of the Toronto Police Association. “We all owe Andrew our respect and gratitude.”

The investigation into Hong’s death is ongoing, police say. He is survived by his wife, two children, and his parents.