“Armed and dangerous” suspect arrested in active shooter situation in Mississauga (PHOTO)

Sep 12 2022, 8:51 pm
@PeelPolice/Twitter

Update: The suspect has been located and is in police custody.

After two separate shootings in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police are now searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect.

One shooting happened near Argentia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard at 2:15 pm this afternoon.

“It is imperative that if anyone sees the black Jeep Cherokee partial plate call 911 immediately,” police said in a string of tweets.

Police say the suspect fled in a black Jeep Cherokee with the licence plate CLMZ 905.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a thin build and bulk hair.

Police released an image of the suspect and he is seen wearing a black and yellow construction vest.

At 4:33 pm, Halton Police announced the suspect has been located and is in police custody. One person has been pronounced deceased at the scene and two others have been transported to hospital.

