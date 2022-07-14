Hugely popular online retailer Shein is opening its first-ever Canadian location this weekend and it’s only happening for a very limited time.

The company, which was founded in China, will be hosting a three-day pop-up at Stackt Market at 28 Bathurst Street and will be celebrating its Canadian debut in style.

“Come join our immersive experiential event!” states an Instagram post.

Unfortunately, there are only 280 appointments available per day and a quick peek at Eventbrite shows that all slots have now been filled. But if you’re willing to try your luck, walk-ins are also welcome but, of course, expect long queues.

If you miss it, don’t worry — it looks like it won’t be Shein’s first and only pop-up.

In addition to surprise gifts, fans can look forward to manicures, promo codes, and free flower seeds.

“Post about your planting experience on social media to win a VIP invitation to our next pop-up event!” reads a statement on the website.

According to Bloomberg, Shein is worth an estimated $100 billion. It saw profits of at least $16 billion in 2021 alone and the company currently has its sights set on a US IPO.

Known for its quick turnaround in response to emerging fashion trends, Shein is no stranger to controversy.

The company has received heavy criticism for its environmental impact, allegedly using other designers’ work without permission, in addition to reports of unfair labour practices. Shein has since promised to implement more sustainable practices “for a healthier planet.”

When: Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17

Time: Noon to 7 pm daily

Where: Stackt Market, 28 Bathurst Street, unit 3-101