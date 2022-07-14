Ben & Jerry's to hand out free scoops of ice cream in Toronto

Ben & Jerry’s will be giving away free scoops out of its ice cream truck at two locations in Toronto for two days only.

The popular ice cream brand will be stopping at Adelaide Street West and Spadina Avenue on July 14 from 2 pm to 6 pm and Trinity Bellwoods Park on July 15 from noon to 4 pm.

The free scoops are in honour and support of its partner, Grassy Narrows First Nation, in their efforts to protect their land.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben & Jerry’s Canada (@benandjerrys_ca)

“We’ll be scooping our signature chunks and swirls in a variety of our iconic flavours for free,” said a Ben & Jerry’s rep.

“This is a great opportunity for folks to learn more about an important social issue and take action to support Indigenous communities.”

More information about their efforts can be found here.

Free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream

When: July 14 and 15

Where: Adelaide Street West/Spadina Avenue and Trinity Bellwoods Park