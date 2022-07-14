FoodDessertsFood EventsFood News

Ben & Jerry's to hand out free scoops of ice cream in Toronto

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
|
Jul 14 2022, 2:46 pm
Ben & Jerry's to hand out free scoops of ice cream in Toronto
Kate33/Shutterstock

Ben & Jerry’s will be giving away free scoops out of its ice cream truck at two locations in Toronto for two days only.

The popular ice cream brand will be stopping at Adelaide Street West and Spadina Avenue on July 14 from 2 pm to 6 pm and Trinity Bellwoods Park on July 15 from noon to 4 pm.

The free scoops are in honour and support of its partner, Grassy Narrows First Nation, in their efforts to protect their land. 

“We’ll be scooping our signature chunks and swirls in a variety of our iconic flavours for free,” said a Ben & Jerry’s rep.

“This is a great opportunity for folks to learn more about an important social issue and take action to support Indigenous communities.”

More information about their efforts can be found here.

Free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream

When: July 14 and 15
Where: Adelaide Street West/Spadina Avenue and Trinity Bellwoods Park

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Karen DoradeaKaren Doradea
+ Dished
+ Desserts
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.