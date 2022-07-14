8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this weekend: July 15 to 17
Toronto truly knows how to make the most of summer with another weekend filled with festivals and even a massive racing event.
The ‘90s are upon us with an Alanis Morissette concert (with rock group Garbage) and the highly anticipated Friends exhibit that will have you recalling quotes from your favourite episode.
As for food, you’re sure to find delicious treats at the upcoming Brazilian festival and if you’re looking to try something new, we’d recommend sampling a bamboo steamer of rainbow dumplings. Absolutely delicious.
Go to the Honda Indy
View this post on Instagram
What: The Honda Indy is finally back for a weekend of non-stop racing. The event will transform the city into a racetrack with several seating areas where you can watch the race.
Where: Exhibition Place, 100 Princes’ Boulevard
When: July 15 to 17
Time: Friday and Saturday gates open at 7:30 am, Sunday gates open at 8:45 am
Price: From $50 for general admission
- You might also like:
- Could we BE more excited? The Friends Experience is finally in Toronto (PHOTOS)
- You can visit Ontario provincial parks for FREE on Friday
- Toronto's Underpass Park Farmers Market in Corktown now open every Thursday
See Alanis Morissette in concert
View this post on Instagram
What: If “Ironic” is your ‘90s jam, then make sure to see Alanis Morissette in concert at the Budweiser Stage where she’ll be performing songs from her new album The Storm Before the Calm as well as other crowd favourites. Morissette will be appearing with special guest Garbage.
When: July 17
Time: 7 pm
Where: Budweiser Stage, 909 Lake Shore Boulevard West
Go to a Friends exhibit
View this post on Instagram
What: “The Friends Experience: The One in Toronto” is finally here, bringing with it 12 iconic rooms from the show such as Monica and Rachel’s apartment and you’ll even get to wear Chandler’s clothes… all of it. Don’t forget to stop at the merch store for a Central Perk mug or a “How you doin’?” tote bag.
When: Opens July 14
Time: Scheduled tickets
Where: Yorkdale Shopping Centre, 3401 Dufferin Street
Price: Standard $40
Go to an outdoor fair
View this post on Instagram
What: Explore work by local artists during the Toronto Outdoor Art Fair, considered “Canada’s leading contemporary outdoor art fair.” In addition to an art tour, a kids’ workshop, live painting, and other art-related events, expect live music, modern dance performances, as well as a beer garden.
When: July 15 to 17
Time: Friday and Saturday 10 am to 7 pm, Sunday 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen Street West
Go to a street festival
View this post on Instagram
What: BIG on Bloor Festival is finally back in person! The art event will take over 10 blocks along Bloor Street West between Dufferin Street and Lansdowne Avenue all weekend. For two days you can enjoy music, interactive art experiences, and marketplaces.
When: July 16 to 17
Time: Saturday 12 pm to 12 am, Sunday 12 pm to 9 pm
Where: Bloor Street West between Dufferin Street and Lansdowne Avenue
Price: Free entry
Go to an anime convention
View this post on Instagram
What: Calling all anime fans! Anime Northis the ultimate convention for fans of anime, manga, music, games, and other forms of Japanese culture. Shop at the Vendors Hall with over 400 booths of merch and score some awesome items at the swap meet. Meet some of the voice actors and artists behind popular animes, join a karaoke competition, take selfies with cosplayers, and put your knowledge to the test during trivia night.
When: July 15 to 17
Time: Friday 5 pm to 1 am, Saturday 10 am to 1 am, Sunday 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Toronto Congress Center, 650 Dixon Road; Delta Airport Hotel, 655 Dixon Road; and Sheraton Airport Hotel, 901 Dixon Road
Price: From $45
Order rainbow dumplings
View this post on Instagram
What: Do you love dumplings? If so, how about some rainbow dumplings? At SHINYI Handmade Dumplings, each colour represents a different flavour and the dumplings are made fresh every day. Make sure to try their Signature Stir-fried Beef Slices, a perfectly seasoned dish with a bit of a kick.
Time: Open daily from 11 am to 9:30 pm
Where: SHINYI, 641 Yonge Street
Head to a Brazilian festival
View this post on Instagram
What: This massive festival is back and bigger than ever. The Toronto International Brazil Festival promises a weekend of music, dancing, and delicious Brazilian cuisine.
When: July 16 to 17
Time: Saturday 2 pm to 11 pm, Sunday 2 pm to 10 pm
Where: Earlscourt Park, Caledonia Road and St. Clair Avenue West
Price: Free entry