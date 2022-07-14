After an underwhelming start to July, summer appears to have finally landed in Toronto.

The Weather Network is reporting blistering highs of up to 35°C with humidity in next week’s forecast.

The potential heatwave will see daytime highs dip no lower than 27°C. Fortunately for those without conditioning at home, the evenings will be far more forgiving with cool temperatures of around 20°C.

According to Environment Canada, the hottest day this weekend will be Saturday, with a high of 30°C — which certainly calls for a day at the beach.

From Monday through Wednesday, temperatures will be 27°C but it’ll feel more like 35°C, so be sure to have your sunblock ready and water bottles filled.