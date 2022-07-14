Crank up the AC: Toronto set for a scorching heatwave for the rest of July
After an underwhelming start to July, summer appears to have finally landed in Toronto.
The Weather Network is reporting blistering highs of up to 35°C with humidity in next week’s forecast.
The potential heatwave will see daytime highs dip no lower than 27°C. Fortunately for those without conditioning at home, the evenings will be far more forgiving with cool temperatures of around 20°C.
According to Environment Canada, the hottest day this weekend will be Saturday, with a high of 30°C — which certainly calls for a day at the beach.
From Monday through Wednesday, temperatures will be 27°C but it’ll feel more like 35°C, so be sure to have your sunblock ready and water bottles filled.