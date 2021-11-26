Shay Mitchell shows off massive noodles from this Toronto restaurant

Toronto’s Mimi Chinese is known for serving up four-foot-long noodles, and they’re so popular that even actress Shay Mitchell stopped by for a bite.

We all know how much of a foodie Shay Mitchell is after documenting her food adventure in Vancouver last year and it looks like it continues in Toronto.

In an Instagram story posted on November 26, the Pretty Little Liars actress showed off some serious noodle length.

They’re known as belt noodles, and they’re full of mushroom and umami flavours — mouthwatering, to say the least.

The star made sure to make a pit stop as she ventured through Toronto with her boyfriend, Matte Babel.

MIMI Chinese is located in the city’s Yorkville area and opened in October.

Its menu has been crafted to promote sharing at the table, making it possible for guests to try a little bit of everything. Their dishes are inspired by the diverse regions of China, according to the restaurant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MIMI Chinese (@mimichinese)

You might also like: Toronto among top three cities for brunch across all of Canada

This Mexican restaurant in Toronto is now a holiday-themed bar

First look at Miracle Toronto and Sippin' Santa's holiday bars (PHOTOS)

This particular dish is from the Shaanxi Province and is made with house chilli oil, mushrooms, and cucumbers. For the full menu, click here.

It looks like Mitchell isn’t the only star to know the hot spots in Toronto…

If you want to check out this spot for yourself, MIMI Chinese is located at 265 Davenport Road.