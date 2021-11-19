Meghan Markle and Prince Harry partied in Toronto before they went public

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be recognized around the world as a packaged deal these days, but a few years ago, before they went public with their relationship, the couple spent some time together under the radar in Toronto. Specifically, they spent time together partying in Toronto.

During an appearance on the Ellen Degeneres Show, Meghan revealed that before announcing their relationship to the world, she and Prince Harry went to a post-apocalyptic-themed Halloween party together in Toronto.

“He came to see me in Toronto… and his cousin Eugenie and now her husband Jack, and the four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple,” Meghan said, adding that it was “One final fun night out.”

Ellen responded by saying that there are probably now people realizing they were at the Toronto party with the royals and had no idea at the time. According to Meghan, they were dressed up in “very bizarre” costumes, so they were unrecognizable.

The Duchess of Sussex didn’t reveal when or where exactly in the city this party took place, but with their relationship being confirmed in a statement from Harry on November 8, 2016, it’s safe to assume the party took place in the weeks before that.

Anyone who was lucky enough to be there and didn’t recognize the royals is probably simultaneously kicking themselves for not realizing they were in the presence of royalty and feeling pretty cool for having partied with them.