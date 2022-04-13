After a two-year COVID-related hiatus, the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair will return to Exhibition Place for its 100th anniversary.

The fair will take place from November 4 to 13 and will highlight Canada’s agricultural, equine, and food industries. This year, the fair will celebrate “A Century of Champions,” to mark its centennial.

For its 100th anniversary, the fair will be hosting a gala prior to opening day, celebrating the century past. The 100th Anniversary Gala Dinner and Royal Showcase will be held on November 2.

The gala dinner will host 1,000 guests and will feature a menu by Michael Bonacini. The showcase will host 4,000 more guests and will feature poetry, musical performances, and will be hosted by Rick Mercer.

In addition to these new events to ring in the 100th anniversary, the old favourites will also return. There will be the Royal Horse Show, agricultural competitions, and food competitions.

As part of the 100th anniversary, the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair is asking people who’ve been to the fair to upload and share their stories of past fairs. These memories, photos, and stories will be used to create a timeline of the fair throughout the years.

The Royal Ambassador will be announced at a later date, the new ambassador will take over for last year’s Roy the Royal Rooster.