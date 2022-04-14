8 things to do in Toronto this Easter Weekend: April 15 to 17

The Leslieville Flea is Back at the Historic Distillery District!

The April long weekend has finally arrived!

If you’re looking for things to do, we’ve got you. Whether you’re in the mood for a parade, a comedy show or an immersive theatre production, you’ve got options!

The National Home Show and Pet Expo are also in town this weekend. A little something for everyone! And hey, it’s a great weekend to snag some discounted chocolate Easter treats!

What: “A Grimm Night” is a dark fairytale produced by Transcen|Dance Project. The immersive production draws the audience into a twisted and magical world. Artists may interact or make physical contact with the audience so wrist bands are available for those comfortable with interaction.

When: April 14 to 17

Time: April 14 and 17 at 7:00 pm, April 15 and 16 at 7:30 pm and 10 pm

Where: The Great Hall, 1087 Queen Street West

What: Made up of a team of talented artists, Don Valley Girls is “a mashup of Somali/Korean/Palestinian/Pakistani Canadian perspectives from women and non-binary folks who are lamented by the fact they’ve aged out of being the Main Character.”

When: April 15 until 24

Time: 8:30 pm, Sundays 2 pm

Where: The Theatre Centre, BMO Incubator for Live Arts, 1115 Queen Street West

Price: Pay what you can afford from $10 to $30

What: The Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade is back this year, and will take to Queen Street East this weekend.

When: April 17 at 2 pm; parade runs for two hours.

Where: Begins at Queen Street East at Munro Park before heading west along Queen Street towards Woodbine Avenue.

Price: Free!

What: Decipher clues online that will lead you to 12 locations on the Beach! Once you figure out all of the clues, you’ll find the location of the Easter Bunny, waiting for a special Easter treat!

When: Saturday, April 15, 10 am to 5 pm.

Where: Various locations in The Beaches.

Price: $20 per family. Register here.

What: Whether you’re looking for inspiration for your own interior design, or you just want to see what the latest trends are, head to the National Home Show to see how people with houses live!

When: April 15, 11 am to 7 pm; April 16, 10 am to 9 pm; April 17, 10 am to 5 pm.

Where: EnerCare Centre, 100 Princes’ Boulevard.

Price: General admission is $17. Buy tickets here.

What: A family-friendly event catered towards pet owners. Watch a show, shop for your furry baby or get your pet a photoshoot while you’re there. There’s plenty to do at the Pet Expo.

When: April 15, 10 am to 6 pm; April 16, 10 am to 5 pm; April 17, 10 am to 4 pm.

Where: International Centre, 6900 Airport Road, Mississauga

Price: General admission is $22. Tickets are available at the entrance, or here.

What: Enjoy High Tea at Casa Loma for a truly indulgent experience this Easter Weekend. Enjoy gourmet treats, teas and tea sandwiches inside the castle.

When: April 16 and 17, 11 am and 1 pm seatings.

Where: Casa Loma, 1 Austin Terrace

Price: $75 per person. Reserve here.

What: A night of good old-fashioned fun, inspired by the 80s! Play games, eat popcorn, have a hotdog, the night is yours!

When: Fridays from 7 pm to 2 am.

Where: The Pint, 277 Front Sreet West

Price: No cover charge.