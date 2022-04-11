Simu Liu is going on tour and there's a Toronto stop

Simu Liu is about to embark on a book tour to major cities around the world, and Toronto will be the very first stop.

Liu is headed out on tour to promote his book, We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story, releasing on May 17. Tickets for the Toronto date will go on sale April 14. Tickets also come with a copy of the book! Tickets will be available here.

The book tour will kick off in Canada on May 13 before heading to the US and making a pitstop in London, UK. Toronto is the only Canadian city on the eight-stop tour.

In an Instagram post, Liu said that there would be special guests along the way, and they would have a “fireside” chat without the fire. Andrew Phung and Jason Lee are among some special guests, and others will be surprises throughout the tour!

We Were Dreamers explores Liu’s family’s immigrant story. The book takes readers on a journey of Liu’s life as a young immigrant, through university, and becoming a household name, with plenty of mishaps along the way.

You can pre-order a copy of the book here.

When: May 13, 8 pm.

Where: Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor Street West

Tickets: On sale here on April 14 at 10 am.