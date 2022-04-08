Third Tuesday Nights are back at the ROM starting this month
Museumgoers rejoice! Third Tuesday Nights are coming back to the Royal Ontario Museum, so you can check it out for free!
With the return of the program, the third Tuesday night of the month admission to the ROM is free for anyone and everyone. You’ll want to book a timed ticket in advance though as capacity will be limited.
On the third Tuesday of the month, you’ll be able to see all of the galleries and two special exhibitions. The two exhbitions you’ll be able to access are Wildlife Photographer of the Year and Great Whales: Up Close and Personal.
The free night officially returns on April 19 between 5:30 and 8:30 pm and will continue every third Tuesday of the month after that.
Third Tuesday Nights
When: The third Tuesday of every month
Where: The Royal Ontario Museum
Tickets: Book a (free) timed ticket here.