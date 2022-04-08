Events

Third Tuesday Nights are back at the ROM starting this month

DH Toronto Staff
DH Toronto Staff
|
Apr 8 2022, 5:50 pm
Third Tuesday Nights are back at the ROM starting this month
Javen/Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Spring Cottage Life Show 2022

Thu, April 7, 12:00pm

Spring Cottage Life Show 2022
Dino Park

Fri, April 15, 10:00am

Dino Park
Ottawa Cottage Life & Backyard Show 2022

Fri, April 22, 12:00pm

Ottawa Cottage Life & Backyard Show 2022

Museumgoers rejoice! Third Tuesday Nights are coming back to the Royal Ontario Museum, so you can check it out for free!

With the return of the program, the third Tuesday night of the month admission to the ROM is free for anyone and everyone. You’ll want to book a timed ticket in advance though as capacity will be limited.

On the third Tuesday of the month, you’ll be able to see all of the galleries and two special exhibitions. The two exhbitions you’ll be able to access are Wildlife Photographer of the Year and Great Whales: Up Close and Personal.

The free night officially returns on April 19 between 5:30 and 8:30 pm and will continue every third Tuesday of the month after that.

Third Tuesday Nights

When: The third Tuesday of every month
Where: The Royal Ontario Museum
Tickets: Book a (free) timed ticket here.

DH Toronto StaffDH Toronto Staff
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT