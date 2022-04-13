Ontario is home to a lot of natural wonders, and lucky for Torontonians, one of them is in our very own backyard.

The Scarborough Bluffs are more than just a place where fire crews frequently have to rescue people who’ve gone over the edge. Having formed over the course of 12,000 years, they are gorgeous white cliffs that rise along Lake Ontario.

The Bluffs stretch for 15 km along the shore. The tallest portion is more than 90 meters high, according to DestinationOntario.com. The Bluffs run from the bottom of Victoria Park Avenue to Highland Park.

The highest section is in Cathedral Bluffs Park. At the bottom are the sandy beaches of Bluffers Beach, the only beach along the Bluffs.

The Bluffs also have trails you can walk along. Make pitstops at the parks along the way and take in the sights and sounds! You can stop at the Rosetta McClain Gardens to get a full taste of spring.

You might spot some nesting geese if you visit between now and summer. While many of us living in Canada have a healthy fear of nesting Canada Geese, if you give them a wide berth, they’ll leave you alone! You might even be able to spot some goslings. You’ll also see other wildlife like swans, foxes, coyotes and even deer!

If you’re visiting the Bluffs, a lot of people drive, but you can take the TTC and walk, or if the weather’s nice you can hop on your bike and go! Depending on where you’re coming from, you can enjoy the Martin Goodman Trail or Taylor Creek Trail along the way, but you will end up having to bike along Danforth Avenue for a bit on your way.

There are 11 City parks along the 15 km stretch of the Bluffs to check out along your hike. For more details on the parks, click here.

As always, make sure you’re careful when you walk along the Bluffs. Stick to marked paths and stay away from the edge. The edges aren’t stable and, as mentioned, people are often rescued from the cliffs each summer.