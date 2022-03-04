The CNE is finally coming back to Toronto this summer

It’s official: Toronto’s most beloved summer event is coming back this year. The CNE has announced it will return in August 2022.

Mark your calendars because the CNE will take over the exhibition grounds from August 19 to September 5.

“We can’t wait to welcome fans back to the Canadian National Exhibition this summer, August 19 to September 5, and we are actively preparing for the in-person return of Ontario’s beloved tradition,” said Darrell Brown, CNE Executive Director.

“More than anything, the CNE is excited to bring back our employees, and to create thousands more summer jobs and economic opportunities directly, and indirectly through our vendors, performers, and local businesses whose livelihoods have been impacted by the pandemic.”

Tickets have been on sale since this past August, when coordinators launched their 2021 Virtual Experience: CNE Connected.

The CNE told Daily Hive in February 2021 that the team was “busy planning the 2021 fair.”

But those plans never came to fruition as they were cancelled several months later due to uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

That was the third time the CNE cancelled the event in its 142-year history. The first time was due to WWII, and the CNE closed in its entirety.

“It has been heartwarming to receive the overwhelming love and support from Torontonians, as well as from people far and wide, who have missed our annual event; and while we stayed connected with fans virtually over the past two years — there is nothing like the in-person experience of the CNE,” said Brown.