Explore the Taste of Iceland in Toronto this weekend

Ever dreamt of visiting Iceland? Well, now you can, sort of! Experience the fun and excitement that is Icelandic culture at the Taste of Iceland.

From now until December 5, sip on delicious cocktails, watch engaging films, experience literature and music, and so much more at Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre.

This year, attendees will have the chance to relax with an elemental sound bath, enjoy a few laps during a DJ skate set, and even spin Icelandair’s Wheel of Prizes for the chance to win a trip to Iceland and other goodies like artisan crafts, beauty products, and Icelandic delicacies.

All of the events are free and are first-come, first-serve. For the full lineup, click here.