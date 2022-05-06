The Toronto Islands’ amusement park is finally opening this weekend. Now in its 55th season, Centreville Amusement Park will once again be welcoming guests on Saturday, May 7.

To make the day extra special for moms on Mother’s Day, moms get to ride for free on Sunday, May 8 with the online purchase of an All Day Ride Pass for one child.

There are 30 rides and attractions perfect for younger guests such as the buzzing Bumble Bees, the Kiddie Boat, and Aunt Hilda’s Twirling Teacups.

But if you’d like to kick it old school, you can drive around in an antique car and enjoy the view from the windmill-inspired Ferris Wheel. Switch things up and make a splash at the Bumper Boats or the Saugreen Lumber Mill Log Flume Ride. There’s also the Sky Ride chair lift, which lets you see Toronto’s skyline from a different angle.

Other attractions include a miniature golf course, game booths, and Far Enough Farm, a petting zoo that kids and adults will no doubt love.

If you’ve built up an appetite, Centreville has 14 food outlets, including Uncle Al’s Smokehouse Grill, Cider Bar, Funnel Cake Shop, O’Bumble’s Ice Cream Parlor, Beaver Tails, Pizza Pizza, and more.

The park will be open on weekends throughout May, including the Victoria Day long weekend. Starting in June, the park will be open every day until the end of the season. Check here for tickets and park hours.

When: From May 7

Where: Catch a ferry at Jack Layton Ferry Terminal, 9 Queens Quay West

Price: All-day ride pass (over four years old) $38.05, (under four years old) $28.98; season pass $79.65; family pass (includes four individuals) $122.12