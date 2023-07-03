Raptors sign top pick Gradey Dick to rookie contract

The Toronto Raptors have signed guard-forward Gradey Dick to a rookie scale contract, as announced on Monday.

The new deal secures Dick’s services until the 2024-25 season, with two additional team option years. The financial details of the contract were not disclosed due to the team’s policy.

The 6-foot-8 prospect had an impressive freshman season at Kansas. He averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Notably, he set a freshman record at Kansas by making 83 three-pointers. His performance earned him a spot on the All-Big 12 Second Team and the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

Selected as the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Dick became a Raptors fan favourite immediately due to his charisma and outrageous Wizard of Oz-inspired suit.