Raptors draft pick Dick explains meaning behind his outrageous red suit

The Toronto Raptors made headlines when they took Gradey Dick with their lone selection in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

But taken at 13th overall, it wasn’t just the talent of the 6-foot-8 shooting guard that was drawing eyeballs when he was introduced to the Toronto fanbase.

Rocking a sequined Dolce & Gabana suit, the University of Kansas product Dick explained the reason behind his suit that was inspired by perhaps his home state’s most famous film.

“I’m from Kansas, Wizard of Oz, Dorothy and her little magical slippers… I kinda played that into the jacket,” Dick told NBATV.

Inspired by The Wizard of Oz 👠@gradey_dick breaks down his #NBADraft fit! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ou0ToVARoG — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 22, 2023

“That’s exactly why I wore this. Thank you for noticing. [I’ve seen it] a couple times,” Dick added while meeting the Toronto media when asked if the classic film inspired his jacket.

A Wichita native, Dick was awarded the 2022 National Gatorade Player of the Year in his senior season in high school.

But while his style was the reason for many a tweet on Thursday, at least one of his past mentors felt there was still room for improvement on Dick’s draft night look.

“I was disappointed he didn’t have the matching pants,” Kansas coach Bill Self told the media afterwards.

A shooting guard who spent one season in the NCAA, Dick averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game this year.

Though it’s not clear exactly what role he’ll fit into on the Raptors for next season, it seems like the incoming rookie is simply happy to have a shot to play professional basketball.

“When a team buys in selflessly, that just makes the season a lot more fun,” Dick said in a question asked by Daily Hive on draft night. “Whatever role the coach gives me, I’m perfectly fine with.”