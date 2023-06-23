New Raptors draft pick Dick can do an amazing Donald Duck impression

When it comes to personality, Gradey Dick is at the top of his draft class.

Selected by the Toronto Raptors in the first round of Thursday night’s NBA draft, the Kansas native has already been making headlines for both his interesting name and flashy style.

As a shooting guard who spent one season in the NCAA, Dick averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game this year. But, off the court, there’s another skill he can probably add to his resume: impressions.

Following his pre-draft workout earlier this month, Dick sat down for an interview with the Indiana Pacers. In it, the 19-year-old showed off his stellar Donald Duck impression.

put Gradey Dick to the test after his pre-draft workout 🤣🦆 pic.twitter.com/AwuzqiHhYs — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 15, 2023

“I can’t do it that well because I haven’t done it in a couple months,” the prospect said after delivering a near-perfect impression of the Disney character.

The Pacers, who shared the clip of Dick, were in possession of the seventh overall pick in the draft but traded it to the Washington Wizards. Their next pick was No. 26, which was far too late to select Dick, who Toronto grabbed with the 13th overall selection.

The 6-foot-8 prospect, who some analysts projected going in the top 10, seems grateful for his opportunity with the Raptors.

“When a team buys in selflessly, that just makes the season a lot more fun,” Dick told Daily Hive on draft night. “Whatever role the coach gives me, I’m perfectly fine with.”