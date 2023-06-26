Gradey Dick reveals what jersey number he'll be wearing with Raptors

The Toronto Raptors might be setting jersey sales records next season.

When the team decided on Thursday night last week that it’d be drafting sharpshooter Gradey Dick out of the University of Kansas, Toronto not only picked up a player with a skillset it was in desperate need of, but a charismatic social media star making headlines for his outrageous Wizard of Oz-inspired suit.

But outside of that, the team’s newest draft pick has no doubt sparked the following dialogue in homes, group chats, and bars across the world: “Wouldn’t it be funny to wear a jersey that said, well, ‘Dick’ on the back?”

Nervously turning to the Raptors’ PR team to see if he could reveal the answer, Dick announced at his introductory press conference today in Toronto that he’ll be wearing jersey No. 1 in his rookie season with the Raptors this fall.

Dick, who wore No. 4 during his lone season at Kansas, said he’s excited to return to a number he last wore in high school.

Fans were, well, excited to see their newest player’s name on a jersey next season.

need this jersey now https://t.co/Xi9rfnI3UM — Jordan Cicchelli 💛 (@jordancicchelli) June 26, 2023

This is gonna be a top 10 selling jersey in the league EASY https://t.co/rB3iekIE5B — Meez (@The_Meezus) June 26, 2023

Missed opportunity with 69 https://t.co/gKVtLg4V2c — Taylor Bryce (@tbryce) June 26, 2023

jersey will go triple platinum in frat houses https://t.co/N5IKAZyGLF — TFITZ🌊 (@Trfitz9) June 26, 2023

Dick averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game this year at Kansas, while shooting 40.3% from three-point range, making 86 three-pointers across 36 games.

After spending the weekend in Toronto following the draft, Dick is heading to Summer League in Las Vegas with the Raptors next month for the annual showcase of players looking to crack next year’s roster.

While it’s not clear exactly what sort of role the 19-year-old will take on next season’s team, he seems open to bring slotted into whatever minutes or opportunity the team’s front office and coaching staff will offer him.

“The main priority… is being the most selfless dude I can be,” Dick said.