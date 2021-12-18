Siakam, Banton won't play tonight due to health and safety protocols

Toronto Raptors forwards Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton will not play tonight against the Golden State Warriors due to health and safety protocols.

Siakam is averaging 19.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, and Banton has 4.1 points-per-game this season.

Raptors‘ Pascal Siakam is out tonight vs. Warriors due to health and safety protocols, team says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 18, 2021

Precious Achiuwa is the only other Raptors player to be in protocol this season.

The Raptors had a game last Thursday postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak with the Chicago Bulls.

Capacity at Scotiabank Arena has been reduced to 50%, and MLSE is implementing an “Operation Mask Up (or out)” policy that will require all attendees to “strictly adhere to all mask-wearing protocols or risk ejection from the building.” Food and drink sales have also been banned at the arena.