The summer heat in Toronto is unbearable for us humans — raccoons, too!

A Toronto woman caught a raccoon swimming in the pool of her Forest Hill home early Thursday morning.

Maddie, who goes by the username @miagothsboobs, shared the video on TikTok, saying she assumed the raccoon had fallen in by accident.

“Turns out, he just wants to swim,” she said in the video which now has over 96,000 views.

Naturally, sassy comments poured in.

“Bring him some snacks and a La Croix asap.”

“You have a pool??? In Toronto???”

“Living his best life. I love him.”

“You should get him like a baby pool so he or she doesn’t go in yours.”

“Main character energy!”

“You should name him Michael Phelps.”

While Maddie loved the fact that Toronto’s unofficial mascot ended up in her pool, her parents certainly did not. Her mom can be heard yelling “move north! move north!” in the video.

In a TikTok comment, Maddie said her family ended up calling animal control who told them the raccoon was too hot and likely ended up in the pool to cool down.

Let this be a lesson to never drink pool water, people! Not even in emergencies.