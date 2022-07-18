Raccoons are no strangers to the TTC.

Those pesky trash pandas have been riding the subway and avoiding fares for years now.

One in particular has places to be and things to see, as a newly discovered video shows a raccoon running through Queen subway station in a hurry, carrying what looks like garbage (lunch?) in its mouth.

A Toronto individual by the name of Trav originally uploaded the video on TikTok (with Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” playing in the background) before it made the rounds on other social media platforms.

The comments on TikTok will have you hollering.

“He’s late for work.”

“The sign said binge on the best and the racoon was like ok.”

“It must be looking for better WiFi.”

“Tell him avoid Kipling tho.”

“An icon truly.”

“I hope she got to her appointment on time.”