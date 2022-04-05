6 Toronto Happy Hour specials available every day of the week
Cheers to Toronto Happy hour specials; they’re keeping us afloat. If you’re looking for cheap dinner and drinks, we’ve got you covered.
Every day of the week, a handful of downtown restaurants offer happy hour deals. With these prices, it shouldn’t hurt your wallet.
Here are six Toronto restos with happy hour specials you have to experience at least once:
Earls Kitchen + Bar
Every day from 2 pm to 5 pm and 11 pm to close.
Address: 150 King Street West
Phone: 416-916-0227
Minami Toronto
Daily from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Address: 225 King Street West
Phone: 416-519-9182
Melrose on Adelaide
Happy hour every day from 2 pm to 6 pm.
Address: 270 Adelaide Street West
Phone: 437-777-3015
Añejo
From 3 pm to 5 pm and 10 pm to 12 am every day on select tacos and margaritas.
Address: 600 King Street West
Phone: 416-862-8226
Score on King
Daily from 4 pm to 6 pm.
Address: 107 King Street East
Phone: 416-519-4654
Oretta
Check out their aperitivo from 4 pm to 7 pm every day.
Address: 633 King Street West
Phone: 416-944-1932
