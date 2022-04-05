Cheers to Toronto Happy hour specials; they’re keeping us afloat. If you’re looking for cheap dinner and drinks, we’ve got you covered.

Every day of the week, a handful of downtown restaurants offer happy hour deals. With these prices, it shouldn’t hurt your wallet.

Here are six Toronto restos with happy hour specials you have to experience at least once:

Earls Kitchen + Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earls Kitchen + Bar (@earlsrestaurant)

Every day from 2 pm to 5 pm and 11 pm to close.

Address: 150 King Street West

Phone: 416-916-0227

Instagram | Website

Minami Toronto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minami Toronto (@minamitoronto)

Daily from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Address: 225 King Street West

Phone: 416-519-9182

Instagram | Website

Melrose on Adelaide

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melrose On Adelaide (@melrose.on.adelaide)



Happy hour every day from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Address: 270 Adelaide Street West

Phone: 437-777-3015

Instagram | Website

Añejo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Añejo Tequila + Tacos King St (@anejoyyz)

From 3 pm to 5 pm and 10 pm to 12 am every day on select tacos and margaritas.

Address: 600 King Street West

Phone: 416-862-8226

Instagram | Website

Score on King

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Score on King (@scoreonking)

Daily from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Address: 107 King Street East

Phone: 416-519-4654

Instagram | Website

Oretta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O R E T T A (@orettatoronto)

Check out their aperitivo from 4 pm to 7 pm every day.

Address: 633 King Street West

Phone: 416-944-1932

Address: 2131 Yonge Street

Phone: 416-317-8272

Instagram | Website