A local Toronto candy and treat shop known for its “sweet sushi” and “sweet sushi taco” has announced it will close its doors later this month.

Sweet Sushi Inc. shared in an Instagram post last week that it will officially close its doors and online shop on April 11 to focus on family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet Sushi Inc. (@sweetsushiinc)

“Unfortunately, it is with regret that I will be closing Sweet Sushi both online and it’s storefront as of Monday, April 11, 2022. This was a very difficult decision to make. I have decided to take some time to focus on my family and raising my three young children,” said Jessica Meyer, pastry chef and owner of the shop.

You might also like: Wahlburgers Toronto has a new limited edition baseball-themed hot dog

Tito's Kitchen Lasagna Bar delivers homestyle eats in Toronto

Toronto chefs come together to build a gourmet meal delivery service

“Sweet Sushi has been a part of my life for the past 17 years and I hope it will be part of yours again soon.”

Meyer teased that this is not a “goodbye” forever as she hopes to bring sweet sushi back in “a few years.”