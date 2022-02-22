A Sailor Moon-themed cafe pop-up is coming to Toronto next month

Scarborough’s Oishiii Sweets is hosting a Sailor Moon-themed pop-up by Sweet Dreamin’ Cafe featuring a ton of delicious food, drinks, games and more.

On March 13, from 3 pm to 10 pm, the cafe will host its fifth anniversary Sailor Moon Maid Café – Moon Prism Power.

The event is inspired by Japanese maid cafes and English Afternoon Tea but with a cute anime twist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet Dreamin’ Cafe (@sweetdreaminto)

Tickets are required for the event and it includes admission to their Maid Café for 50 minutes, afternoon tea and a hot meal, drinks, mini live performance, tableside entertainment and games.

Fans of the classic show can munch on Sailor Moon-themed baked treats and even snag some fun polaroids.

Sailor Moon merchandise will also be available at the event. Those interested must pick an available time slot between 3 pm to 10 pm.

Tickets can be purchased online for $45 plus tax.

Sailor Moon-themed pop up by Sweet Dreamin’ Cafe

Address: Oishiii Sweets – 3376 Kennedy Road, Scarborough

Instagram | Website