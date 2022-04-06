Fried Chicken and baseball? Who knew they’d be a perfect match! Two of Canada’s most beloved things, food and sports, are coming together in a new partnership at Toronto’s Rogers Centre.

In an exciting new announcement, Mary Brown’s Chicken has teamed up with the Toronto Blue Jays in a five-year collaboration.

This new venture brings Mary Brown’s Signature favourites, like the Big Mary, Spicy Big Mary, the Nashville Mary, and of course, Chicken Tenders and Taters, to their new concession location at the Rogers Centre.

“Our partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays is a game-changer for our brand,” said Jeff Barlow, VP of Marketing at Mary Brown’s Chicken.

“There are many synergies between us and the Blue Jays, including a shared history as proud Canadian organizations, a shared commitment to supporting Canadian communities, and the shared experience of spending meaningful moments with family and friends.”

You might also like: TFC's Jonathan Osorio gave some love to a local Toronto restaurant (VIDEO)

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to open first Toronto location this summer

10 restaurants to check out before you fly in Toronto's Pearson Airport

They’ll be ready to serve baseball fans on April 8 as the Jays hit the field for opening night. This is the first time since 2019 that the stadium will be packed to cheer on the home team as they begin the season.

“Mary Brown’s Chicken is an incredibly successful Canadian company, and it was an easy choice to partner with,” said Mark Ditmars, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Toronto Blue Jays.

“Serving delicious Mary Brown’s sandwiches at Rogers Centre and bringing our brands together at franchises across Canada will benefit Blue Jays fans and Mary Brown’s customers as we bring this partnership to life over the next 5 years.”