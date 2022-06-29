This NBA player just stopped by a new Toronto dessert shop this week

Toronto has had a few celebrity sightings recently and this one just adds to the list. Philadelphia 76ers player Tobias Harris was spotted at a local dessert spot north of the city earlier this week.

The Crane Express shared an Instagram post on Monday of the Sixers star with a cup of his own Halo Halo treat.

The eatery known for its Asian fusion treats recently opened a storefront at 846 Sheppard Avenue West earlier this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Crane Express (@craneexpress)

It seems as though a lot of celebs have been spotted in Toronto recently; Adam Sandler, for example, posed alongside fans in the downtown area.

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard was also captured in a pic at Toronto’s Sweet Jesus

Don’t forget about Arnold Schwarzenegger seen biking around downtown Toronto back in May.

It’s not the last celebrity sighting we’ll see this summer but definitely an exciting one.