Over 40+ of Toronto's best fried chicken spots (MAP)
Toronto doesn’t lack when it comes to fried chicken eateries. It seems like a new spot opens up almost every day.
That also means there are a ton of great spots that you probably have yet to try.
Chicken sandwiches, classic drumsticks, whatever your favourite option is, you’re sure to find a new restaurant that makes the best fried chicken around.
Keeping track of all the restos you’ve been to can be a struggle. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with a new map to help guide you on this deep-fried journey.
Check out these awesome fried chicken spots scattered across Toronto:
Dave’s Hot Chicken
Address: 1582 Queen Street West
Phone: 416-546-3776
Address: 2066 Yonge Street
Phone: 416-792-3283
Address: 1130 Queen Street East
Juicy Birds Hot Chicken
Address: 721 Pape Avenue
Phone: 416-466-0499
P.G Clucks
Address: 610 College Street
Phone: 416-539-8224
Address: 1112 Queen Street West
Phone: 416-535-1427
Joybird Fried Chicken
Address: 28 Bathurst Street
Phone: 416-466-0499
Ghost Chicken
Address: 74 Ossington Avenue
Phone: 416-535-1103
Knockout Chicken
Address: 207 Augusta Avenue
Phone: 416-901-4480
Chen Chen’s Hot Chicken
Address: 1184 Queen Street West
Phone: 647-345-2436
Tokyo Hot Fried Chicken
Address: 656 College Street
Phone: 647-901-8432
Chica’s Chicken
Address: 2853 Dundas Street West
Phone: 647-343-6562
Pelicana Chicken Toronto
Address: 730 Yonge Street
Phone: 647-350-5965
Iron Rooster
Address: 373 Spadina Avenue
Phone: 416-204-1020
Chester Fried Chicken Express
Address: 23 Howard Street
Phone: 416-961-3025
Craving Fried Chicken
Address: 369 Church Street
6ix Fried Chicken
Address: 335 Yonge Street
Phone: 647-834-1409
Hot Star Large Fried Chicken
Address: 5525 Yonge Street
Phone: 647-349-8688
City Fried Chicken
Address: 990 Danforth Avenue
Phone: 416-645-1000
Address: 2655 Lawrence Avenue East
Phone: 647-350-0077
Porchetta & Co.
Address: 545 King Street West
Phone: 647-351-8844
Address: 130 King Street West
Holy Chicken
Address: 1028 Danforth Avenue
Phone: 416-469-4659
Birdies Fried Chicken
Address: 263 Coxwell Avenue
Phone: 647-245-3068
Bubbas Crispy Fried Chicken
Address: 521 Bloor Street West (Mi Taco Restaurant)
Phone: 416-532-8226
Address: 247 Queen Street West
Krispo Chicken
By Paramount Fine Foods.
Address: 253 Yonge Street
Phone: 416-366-3600
Address: 252 Queens Quay West
Address: 1585 The Queensway
Phone: 647-748-1585
Address: 683 Dundas Street East
Address: 141 Spadina Avenue
Phone: 416-599-3300
Address: 2311 Yonge Street
Phone: 416-551-5527
Address: 1250 Bay Street
Phone: 416-960-3434
The Dirty Bird Chicken + Waffles
Address: 79 Kensington Avenue
Phone: 647-345-2473
Monga Fried Chicken
Address: 692 Yonge Street
Phone: 905-542-2444
Ding A Wing
Address: 397 Roncesvalles Avenue
Phone: 416-546-1431
Cluck Clucks
Address: 222 The Esplanade
Phone: 647-748-2582
Address: 41 Lebovic Avenue
Phone: 416-901-2582
The Heartbreak Chef
Address: 823 Dundas Street West
Phone: 437-214-0717
Super Chicken
Address: 4716 Yonge Street
Phone: 416-551-8850
Address: 995 Bay Street
Phone: 416-901-6030