Toronto doesn’t lack when it comes to fried chicken eateries. It seems like a new spot opens up almost every day.

That also means there are a ton of great spots that you probably have yet to try.

Chicken sandwiches, classic drumsticks, whatever your favourite option is, you’re sure to find a new restaurant that makes the best fried chicken around.

Keeping track of all the restos you’ve been to can be a struggle. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with a new map to help guide you on this deep-fried journey.

Check out these awesome fried chicken spots scattered across Toronto:

Dave's Hot Chicken



Address: 1582 Queen Street West

Phone: 416-546-3776

Address: 2066 Yonge Street

Phone: 416-792-3283

Address: 1130 Queen Street East

Juicy Birds Hot Chicken



Address: 721 Pape Avenue

Phone: 416-466-0499

P.G. Clucks



Address: 610 College Street

Phone: 416-539-8224

Address: 1112 Queen Street West

Phone: 416-535-1427

Joybird Fried Chicken



Address: 28 Bathurst Street

Phone: 416-466-0499

Ghost Chicken



Address: 74 Ossington Avenue

Phone: 416-535-1103

Knockout Chicken



Address: 207 Augusta Avenue

Phone: 416-901-4480

Chen Chen's Hot Chicken



Address: 1184 Queen Street West

Phone: 647-345-2436

Tokyo Hot Fried Chicken



Address: 656 College Street

Phone: 647-901-8432

Chica's Nashville Hot Chicken



Address: 2853 Dundas Street West

Phone: 647-343-6562

Pelicana



Address: 730 Yonge Street

Phone: 647-350-5965

Iron Rooster



Address: 373 Spadina Avenue

Phone: 416-204-1020

Address: 23 Howard Street

Phone: 416-961-3025

Craving Fried Chicken



Address: 369 Church Street

6ix Fried Chicken



Address: 335 Yonge Street

Phone: 647-834-1409

Hot Star Large Fried Chicken



Address: 5525 Yonge Street

Phone: 647-349-8688

City Fried Chicken



Address: 990 Danforth Avenue

Phone: 416-645-1000

Address: 2655 Lawrence Avenue East

Phone: 647-350-0077

Porchetta & Co.



Address: 545 King Street West

Phone: 647-351-8844

Address: 130 King Street West

Holy Chicken



Address: 1028 Danforth Avenue

Phone: 416-469-4659

Birdies



Address: 263 Coxwell Avenue

Phone: 647-245-3068

Bubba's Crispy Fried Chicken



Address: 521 Bloor Street West (Mi Taco Restaurant)

Phone: 416-532-8226

Address: 247 Queen Street West

By Paramount Fine Foods.

Krispo by Paramount



Address: 253 Yonge Street

Phone: 416-366-3600

Address: 252 Queens Quay West

Address: 1585 The Queensway

Phone: 647-748-1585

Address: 683 Dundas Street East

Address: 141 Spadina Avenue

Phone: 416-599-3300

Address: 2311 Yonge Street

Phone: 416-551-5527

Address: 1250 Bay Street

Phone: 416-960-3434

The Dirty Bird Chicken + Waffles



Address: 79 Kensington Avenue

Phone: 647-345-2473

Monga Fried Chicken



Address: 692 Yonge Street

Phone: 905-542-2444

Ding-a-Wing



Address: 397 Roncesvalles Avenue

Phone: 416-546-1431

Cluck Clucks



Address: 222 The Esplanade

Phone: 647-748-2582

Address: 41 Lebovic Avenue

Phone: 416-901-2582

Heartbreak Chef



Address: 823 Dundas Street West

Phone: 437-214-0717

Superchicken



Address: 4716 Yonge Street

Phone: 416-551-8850

Address: 995 Bay Street

Phone: 416-901-6030

