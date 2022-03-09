FoodRestaurants & BarsFood News

Over 40+ of Toronto's best fried chicken spots (MAP)

Mar 9 2022, 5:33 pm
@tokyohotfriedchicken/Instagram

Toronto doesn’t lack when it comes to fried chicken eateries. It seems like a new spot opens up almost every day.

That also means there are a ton of great spots that you probably have yet to try.

Chicken sandwiches, classic drumsticks, whatever your favourite option is, you’re sure to find a new restaurant that makes the best fried chicken around.

Keeping track of all the restos you’ve been to can be a struggle. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with a new map to help guide you on this deep-fried journey.

Check out these awesome fried chicken spots scattered across Toronto:

Dave’s Hot Chicken

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DavesHotChicken (@daveshotchicken)


Address: 1582 Queen Street West
Phone: 416-546-3776

Address: 2066 Yonge Street
Phone: 416-792-3283

Address: 1130 Queen Street East

Instagram

Juicy Birds Hot Chicken


Address: 721 Pape Avenue
Phone: 416-466-0499

Instagram

P.G Clucks

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by P.G CLUCKS (@pgclucks)


Address: 610 College Street
Phone: 416-539-8224

Address: 1112 Queen Street West
Phone: 416-535-1427

Instagram

Joybird Fried Chicken


Address: 28 Bathurst Street
Phone: 416-466-0499

Instagram

Ghost Chicken

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ghost Chicken (@ghostxchicken)


Address: 74 Ossington Avenue
Phone: 416-535-1103

Instagram

Knockout Chicken

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Knockout Chicken (@knockoutchicken)


Address: 207 Augusta Avenue
Phone: 416-901-4480

Instagram

Chen Chen’s Hot Chicken


Address: 1184 Queen Street West
Phone: 647-345-2436

Instagram

Tokyo Hot Fried Chicken


Address: 656 College Street
Phone: 647-901-8432

Instagram

Chica’s Chicken


Address: 2853 Dundas Street West
Phone: 647-343-6562

Instagram

Pelicana Chicken Toronto


Address: 730 Yonge Street
Phone: 647-350-5965

Instagram

Iron Rooster


Address: 373 Spadina Avenue
Phone: 416-204-1020

Instagram

Chester Fried Chicken Express

Address: 23 Howard Street
Phone: 416-961-3025

Facebook

Craving Fried Chicken

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Craving Fried Chicken (@cravingfc)


Address: 369 Church Street

Instagram

6ix Fried Chicken

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 6ixFriedChicken (@6ixfriedchicken)


Address: 335 Yonge Street
Phone: 647-834-1409

Instagram

Hot Star Large Fried Chicken


Address: 5525 Yonge Street
Phone: 647-349-8688

Instagram

City Fried Chicken


Address: 990 Danforth Avenue
Phone: 416-645-1000

Address: 2655 Lawrence Avenue East
Phone: 647-350-0077

Instagram

Porchetta & Co.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PORCHETTA & Co. (@porchettaandco)


Address: 545 King Street West
Phone: 647-351-8844

Address: 130 King Street West

Instagram

Holy Chicken

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HolyChickenTO (@holychickento)


Address: 1028 Danforth Avenue
Phone: 416-469-4659

Instagram

Birdies Fried Chicken

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIRDIES (@birdiesto)


Address: 263 Coxwell Avenue
Phone: 647-245-3068

Instagram

Bubbas Crispy Fried Chicken


Address: 521 Bloor Street West (Mi Taco Restaurant)
Phone: 416-532-8226

Address: 247 Queen Street West

Instagram

Krispo Chicken

By Paramount Fine Foods.


Address: 253 Yonge Street
Phone: 416-366-3600

Address: 252 Queens Quay West

Address: 1585 The Queensway
Phone: 647-748-1585

Address: 683 Dundas Street East

Address: 141 Spadina Avenue
Phone: 416-599-3300

Address: 2311 Yonge Street
Phone: 416-551-5527

Address: 1250 Bay Street
Phone: 416-960-3434

Instagram

The Dirty Bird Chicken + Waffles


Address: 79 Kensington Avenue
Phone: 647-345-2473

Instagram

Monga Fried Chicken


Address: 692 Yonge Street
Phone: 905-542-2444

Instagram

Ding A Wing

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ding-a-Wing (@mydingawing)


Address: 397 Roncesvalles Avenue
Phone: 416-546-1431

Instagram

Cluck Clucks

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cluck Clucks (@cluckcluks)


Address: 222 The Esplanade
Phone: 647-748-2582

Address: 41 Lebovic Avenue
Phone: 416-901-2582

Instagram

The Heartbreak Chef

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerome Robinson (@theheartbreakchef)


Address: 823 Dundas Street West
Phone: 437-214-0717

Instagram

Super Chicken

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SUPERCHICKEN🐔 (@superchickennnnn)


Address: 4716 Yonge Street
Phone: 416-551-8850

Address: 995 Bay Street
Phone: 416-901-6030

Instagram

