One of Toronto’s favourite Japanese cheese tart shops is permanently closing down its downtown location to start anew in Markham.

Pablo Cheese Tart announced on Instagram that they’ll be shuttering their 114 Dundas Street West location as their lease has come to an end.

“We are sad to announce our Dundas location will be moving out to a new location,” they said in their IG caption. “Last day of operation will be Jan 22, 2022.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PABLO Canada (@pablo_cheese_tart_canada)

The store opened in August of 2017 and has served Toronto’s sweet tooth since.

Their scrumptious Japanese cheese tarts come in multiple flavours, including blueberry, apple cinnamon, strawberry daifuku, and some more indulgent choices, such as white chocolate raspberry, Okinawa purple sweet potato, matcha, tiramisu, and roasted marshmallow almond chocolate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PABLO Canada (@pablo_cheese_tart_canada)

Pablo also serves fresh coffee, smoothies, ice cream, sundaes, and more, so it’s safe to say Markham is in for a treat this March.

But worry not, Downtown residents. The cheesy chain is working on catering to your needs soon, so keep your eyes peeled for updates.

“We are working our best to develop a system to be able to continue to serve our downtown Toronto community when we move into the new store,” Pablo Canada wrote in their announcement. “We will continue to provide updates and information to welcome you back to our stores soon.”

Pablo also has locations in Hamilton, Calgary, and Edmonton.

Downtown Toronto (closing January 22): 114 Dundas Street West, Toronto

Markham (opening end of March): 5990-16th Avenue, Unit 216, Markham