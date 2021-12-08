Dori, Canada’s first fully automated gift and specialty store, just opened up at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre, and it’s equal parts cute and convenient.

While it’s been operating since November, Dori held its official launch on December 5, and people lined up for hours on the lower concourse of the mall to check out all the goodies (and launch-day freebies!) they had to offer.

Located by Eaton Centre’s Queen Street entrance, the store is a collection of vending machines filled with fun items like candy sushi, cocktail kits, collectibles, soaps, candles, macarons, cheesecake on a stick, and more. Basically, you can grab your geeky friend a Funko Pop and your bougie friend a special candle at the same time, any time of the day.

“We’ve partnered with both direct-to-consumer brands who don’t have a physical store as well as local brands who would not typically have an opportunity to open a store at somewhere like the Eaton Centre,” said Noam Hazan, CEO of Dori.

Hazan was inspired by the Japanese concept of street vending machines, which have a diverse collection of products. “Dori” translates to “street” in Japanese, Hazan told Daily Hive.

For now, the store is focusing on Canadian brands like Carol’s Cheesecake, Maple and Lather Soaps & Candles, Clover Botanicals, The Cocktail Box Company, Bonbons Candies, Sweet Sushi, and Nosh Balls.

They do plan on expanding their roster because of one major advantage: “The retail model allows brands to launch new points of sale completely remotely, so a brand in Melbourne, Australia could launch a point of sale in Toronto without ever stepping foot in the country,” Hazan said. “They just send us the products and we take care of the rest.”

And though the store has beautifully designed high-end vending machines, the prices of the products offered are pretty affordable. Items range anywhere from $3 to $47.50.

Where: CF Eaton Centre’s lower concourse, in front of the Shoppers Drug Mart at the Queen Street entrance

When: Seven days of the week during mall opening hours (10 am to 9 pm)