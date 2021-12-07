New Downtown Toronto pop-up cafe offering rare snacks, specialty drinks

A brand-new pop-up store has hit Downtown Toronto, and they’re stocking rare snacks, specialty pantry items, locally made goodies, niche drinks and ice cream, beauty products, and delicious coffee.

After raising $6.5 million in funding, commerce company GoodGood officially opened up their new location in the Adelaide West and Spadina area on Monday, December 6.

They have a variety of hard-to-find snacks — several of which are locally made and vegan — that range from candy to savoury munchies like spicy seaweed and vegan “cheese” puffs.

They also stock some fun ice cream flavours — including a holiday candy cane flavour from Honey’s Ice Cream — and delicious teas, many steeped right here in Canada.

The pantry shelf at the store features sauces and spice blends made lovingly by local vendors, chefs, and small business owners. It’s loaded with some real dreamy must-haves if you’re a home cook.

The pop-up also has a weekly rotation system, which means visitors get to check out new niche goodies regularly.

Caffeine lovers can also walk in to enjoy coffee, hot chocolate, or tea, and there are a bunch of non-dairy options like oat or soy milk for your drink for just 50¢. Through the month of December, you can grab a hot bevvy for just a loonie, and that applies to all cup sizes.

The offer can only be redeemed at the pop-up location, once per day per customer, so make it count.

If you love your coffee too much, you can pick up your favourite blend from their pantry section; $1 from each bag goes to the John Tavares Foundation, which works on providing children tools to connect with their community and partake in passion projects. Many of their other product sales are also tied to social and community-oriented causes, such as Stop Asian Hate.

GoodGood is providing free delivery ($4.99 starting January 1, 2022) for all orders over $20 placed on their website. If you’re in Downtown Toronto, you can get your items delivered in less than 60 minutes, too.

Plus, they offer some cute personalized gift boxes and you have the option to put together a special snack box for a loved one, or pick one of the pre-made options curated by GoodGood.

First-time orders are 25% off, and they’ll wrap it for free as well as add a note for the recipient, if you wish to send one.

The company is aiming to open up five to 10 locations in the GTA over the coming months, and some of them will have outdoor patios, too. The pop-up location does not serve liquor, but you’ll be able to drink some gorgeous craft wines at the other ones next year.

What: GoodGood pop-up store

When: 8 am to 6 pm, seven days a week

Where: 410 Adelaide Street W, Toronto, ON