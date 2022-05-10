Indigenous student dancers from across the country will be in Toronto this week to take part in Canada’s largest Indigenous youth performance

The 15th annual Outside Looking In (OLI) Showcase is happening on Thursday, May 12 at Meridian Hall, with a students-only show in the morning and a general public event in the evening.

OLI was founded in 2007 and began by hosting dance classes for remote Indigenous communities as a way to encourage youth to stay in school. Now the organization offers dance, leadership, work and study, and entrepreneurship programming to communities across the country.

Over 100 student dancers have rehearsed for eight months to prepare for the OLI Showcase this week. And attendees at Meridian Hall will also get to enjoy special performances from two JUNO Award nominees.

Godfather of PowWoW Step, DJ Shub, will be part of this year’s festivities. The Mohawk DJ and music producer and member of the Six Nations of the Grand River is nominated for a 2022 JUNO award in the Contemporary Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year category.

Fan-favourites Snotty Nose Rez Kids are also performing at OLI’s Annual Showcase. The hip-hop duo from Haisla Nation in Kitimat, BC is also up for the Contemporary Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year category.

“We are all just so pumped to have our Annual Showcase return as a live stage event,” said OLI CEO Tracee Smith in a statement. “With the addition of two superstar performers and the winner of our first-ever national dance contest, we have an awesome show in store for this year’s audience.”

When: May 12, 2022

Time: 10:30 am (students only), 7:30 pm (general public)

Where: Meridian Hall – 1 Front Street East, Toronto

Tickets: Starting at $35 plus taxes and fees, purchase online