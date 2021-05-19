What's open and closed in Toronto this Victoria Day

Another month of lockdown, another year of celebrating Victoria Day without a group of friends to enjoy the holiday.

Ontario’s Stay-at-Home order was extended until at least June 2 due to high numbers of new COVID-19 cases. Initially, the order was set to expire on May 19.

This means that for the next two weeks, Ontarians must stay at home and only go out for necessities like grocery shopping, getting exercise, or walking pets.

But May 24 is still a holiday, and there are still a few closures. Here’s what’s open and closed on Victoria Day:

The LCBO confirmed to Daily Hive in an email that all stores will be closed on Victoria Day.

The Beer Store will be open in the Toronto area from 11 am to 6 pm on May 24.

Loblaws, Metro, Sobey’s, and others have updated their store hours for the holiday, though it will vary depending on location.

Rabba Fine Foods 24/7

24/7 Sobey’s High Park from 8 am to 10 pm,

High Park from 8 am to 10 pm, Foodland 2040 Queen Street East location will be open from 8 am to 9 pm, and the 107 Parkway Forest Drive will be open from 10 am to 5 pm.

2040 Queen Street East location will be open from 8 am to 9 pm, and the 107 Parkway Forest Drive will be open from 10 am to 5 pm. Longo’s locations in the Toronto area will be open from 8 am to 5 pm

locations in the Toronto area will be open from 8 am to 5 pm Pusateri’s 57 Yorkville Avenue location is open from 8 am to 6 pm, 2901 Bayview Avenue from 7 am to 6 pm, and the 1539 Avenue Road location is open from 7 am to 6 pm.

57 Yorkville Avenue location is open from 8 am to 6 pm, 2901 Bayview Avenue from 7 am to 6 pm, and the 1539 Avenue Road location is open from 7 am to 6 pm. FarmBoy locations at 777 Bay Street, 207 Queens Quay West, and 12266 Yonge Street will be open from 9 am to 6 pm.

locations at 777 Bay Street, 207 Queens Quay West, and 12266 Yonge Street will be open from 9 am to 6 pm. Whole Food’s 87 Avenue Road location is open from 10 am to 6 pm.

Pharmacies

Shoppers Drug Mart: Most locations will be open in the GTA on Victoria Day. To see if your store location near you is open, check here.

Most locations will be open in the GTA on Victoria Day. To see if your store location near you is open, check here. Rexall: Some Rexall locations will also close on the holiday. The 159 Yonge Street location will be open from 9 am to 6 pm. The 250 University Avenue location is open from 9 am to 7 pm, and the 777 Bay Street location from 8 am to 7 pm. The store locator highlights its Victoria Day hours depending on location.

TTC

On Victoria Day, all TTC routes will operate on their Sunday service schedules but will start earlier, at about 6 am. Any routes that do not normally operate on Sundays will not operate on the holiday.

Beaches, provincial and local parks, off-leash dog parks, and recreational areas, including benches, are open. This also includes playgrounds, play structures, and play equipment. However, lifeguard supervision at beaches does not begin until June 5, a City spokesperson confirmed to Daily Hive.

Libraries, banks, post offices, and city buildings will be closed on the holiday.

Shopping Malls

Some select stores in Toronto-area malls may be open for curbside pickup and delivery only.