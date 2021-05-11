Toronto beaches are officially reopening next month

After a seemingly very long Toronto winter, the city’s beaches are officially reopening next month.

Although Toronto’s 11 beaches have been accessible all winter long, the City defines them as “open” once they are being maintained and supervised from 11:30 am to 6:30 pm. And starting June 5, lifeguard supervision will be back on the beaches, a City spokesperson confirmed to Daily Hive.

As an alternative swimming spot, Toronto’s outdoor pools typically open for the season starting in mid-June. This year, however, the opening of the pools is dependent on Toronto entering the Red Zone, so an official date has not yet been set.

“This year the opening and operations will be subject to provincial regulation,” City of Toronto spokesperson Christina Barnes said.

Beach washrooms have already opened for the season, including the facilities at Woodbine, Centre Island, and Cherry beaches. The washrooms are open daily from 9 am to dusk, according to the City’s website.

Under the province’s current Stay-at-Home order, which is in effect until May 19, outdoor gatherings are limited to members of the same household. The City’s physical distancing bylaw requires those who are in a park, beach, or other public space who don’t live together to maintain two metres of distance between them.

The City is also reminding residents that bonfires, littering, and the consumption of alcohol are not permitted at the beaches.

The City did announce last week, however, that ticketing beach and park goers for drinking alcohol with members of their household will not be a priority for enforcement officers. Instead, the officers will focus on bigger issues, such as ticketing large gatherings.