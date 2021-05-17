What you can and can't do this Victoria Day long weekend in Ontario

With Ontario’s Stay-at-Home order extended until at least June 2, the Victoria Day long weekend will, once again, be a bit different.

The order was set to expire on May 19, but Premier Doug Ford announced last week that the provincial government would be extending the restrictions for an additional two weeks.

Following the announcement, Toronto Mayor John Tory said people and businesses now have “clear expectations” for the next few weeks, including the Victoria Day long weekend.

Under the Stay-at-Home order, which has been in place since April 8, people must stay at home and only go out for necessities.

These include going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care, getting exercise or walking pets, going to work that can’t be done remotely, or going to school.

Here’s how you can, and can’t spend your long weekend in Ontario.

Gatherings

Indoor and outdoor gatherings are only allowed with members of the same household.

Individuals that live alone can have close contact with only one other household.

People who break the gathering rules can receive a $750 ticket, while the organizers of events and gatherings can be fined a minimum of $10,000.

If a police officer “has reason to suspect” that an individual is participating in a public event or social gatherings, they can ask for information to ensure compliance with restrictions.

Travel

Ontarians are advised to not travel outside their region or the province “unless absolutely necessary.”

Checkpoints have been set up along the borders with Quebec and Manitoba to restrict unnecessary travel between the provinces.

Parks and recreational amenities

Outdoor recreational amenities are closed across the province. This includes golf courses, baseball diamonds, soccer fields, tennis and basketball courts, and skate and BMX parks.

The use of picnic sites and picnic tables is prohibited.

Beaches, provincial and local parks, off-leash dog parks, and recreational areas, including benches, are open, as are playgrounds, play structures, and play equipment.

Rental accommodations and campgrounds

Short-term rentals, including cottages, are only allowed to be used by people who are in need of housing.

Similarly, campsites can only be used for trailers and recreational vehicles that are being used by individuals who are in need of housing.

Only campsites that have electricity, water services, and sewage disposal may be used.

Except for washrooms and showers, all shared and recreational facilities in campgrounds must be closed.

Prohibited businesses

Several popular long-weekend sites are closed under the Stay-at-Homer order, including zoos and aquariums, museums and cultural amenities, and amusement parks.

Despite all the rules, there’s plenty of ways to enjoy the weekend and it’s going to be a hot one.