Victoria Day in Toronto goes hand in hand with fireworks… well, it used to anyway.

With the current Stay-at-Home order, the City of Toronto sent out a reminder to residents about fireworks rules, safety tips and proper disposal for safe summer celebrations, ahead of the long weekend.

The current Stay-At-Home order remains in place, which prohibits indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Permits

According to the City, residents setting off fireworks with members of their households on their own private property, can do so without a permit on Victoria Day and Canada Day.

A permit is needed from Toronto Fire Services to set off fireworks on all other days. However, these permit applications are not being accepted at this time due to the Province’s Stay-At-Home order.

Locations

The City said that residents are not permitted to set off fireworks in a City park, street, parking lots or other people’s private property.

“To support compliant use of fireworks and reduce nuisance impacts of unpermitted fireworks use, bylaw enforcement officers will focus on education and take enforcement action where appropriate and required,” states the City.

Fines

Residents may be fined $300 for setting off fireworks in a park.

Safety first

Remember to be safe.

“Fireworks have the potential to cause serious injury, so residents should take the time to prepare, protect and prevent fireworks accidents,” says the City.

“Different fireworks have their own recommended discharge distance. Individuals setting off fireworks in their backyards should always follow the manufacturer’s label on fireworks, which includes information on how far away spectators need to be so that everyone can stay safe. Residents should make sure they have the proper sized yard and that there are no buildings or trees nearby.”

Disposal

The City of Toronto reminds residents to dispose of fireworks safely.

According to the City, used fireworks should never be put in the Blue Bin.

“Instead, used or unused fireworks should be completely submerged in water and soaked overnight. Soaked fireworks should then be put in a plastic bag and disposed of in regular household garbage.”

Stay safe, and have a great long weekend.