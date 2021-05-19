These Toronto grocery stores will be open on Victoria Day

Toronto area grocery stores have released their Victoria Day hours, and shoppers must plan ahead for closures and shortened hours.

Loblaws, Metro, Sobey’s, and others have updated their store hours for the holiday, though it will vary depending on location.

See also: LCBO and The Beer Store release hours for Victoria Day long weekend



Here’s a list of grocery stores in Toronto and their Victoria Day hours:

All Loblaws locations including No Frills and Fortinos will be closed on Victoria Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rabba Fine Foods (@rabbafinefoods_)

Rabba Fine Foods plans to stay open during the Victoria Day long weekend and will not change its hours. The grocer is open 24/7.

All Sobey’s and FreshCo locations will be closed, except for the High Park location, which will be open from 8 am to 10 pm. The dedicated senior hour begins from 7 am to 8 am.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Metro Ontario (@metroontario)

Hours will vary depending on the region at Metro locations as well as Food Basics and Adonis stores. Victoria Day hours are posted on the grocer’s site.

The 2040 Queen Street East location will be open from 8 am to 9 pm, and the 107 Parkway Forest Drive in North York will be open from 10 am to 5 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Longo’s (@longosmarkets)

Longo’s locations in the Toronto area will be open from 8 am to 5 pm. Their Saturday and Sunday hours will remain the same. Longo’s Garden Centres will be open from 8 am to 5 pm.

The 176 Yonge Street location is closed on Victoria Day, but the 57 Yorkville Avenue location is open from 8 am to 6 pm, 2901 Bayview Avenue from 7 am to 6 pm, and the 1539 Avenue Road location is open from 7 am to 6 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farm Boy (@officialfarmboy)



FarmBoy locations at 777 Bay Street, 207 Queens Quay West, and 12266 Yonge Street will be open from 9 am to 6 pm. The rest of the locations will be closed.

The 87 Avenue Road location is open from 10 am to 6 pm, but the 1860 Bayview Avenue location will be closed.