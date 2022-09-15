The most vibrant sunset of the year expected in Toronto tonight

Buckle up, your entire Instagram feed is going to be LIT tonight.

Due to the wildfires out west, Southern Ontario can expect the most vibrant sunset of the year this evening.

BC has been battling wildfires all week with smoke so intense that it can be seen from space. Now, according to The Weather Network, the core of smoke travelling east will create vibrantly red skies in and around Toronto.

“The smoke particles are comparatively larger than other gas particles. Red light is favourably scattered on the smoke particles, creating vibrant red skies when the sun is lower on the horizon,” says meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.

Not sure where to snap the best photo this eve? Here’s our list of the best spots to take sunset photos in Toronto.

The sun is setting at 7:28 pm tonight.