Ontarians are in for a treat when it comes to weather, as an “unremarkable” typhoon is set to bring remarkable record-breaking temperatures this month.

A new report from The Weather Network says this could be a September to remember. Temperatures surpassing 30°C are expected across the province.

Canada’s weather patterns are about to be amplified by a typhoon trekking across the Pacific Ocean. Meteorologist @50ShadesofVan explains how 👇#TyphoonMerbok https://t.co/pnuS4dA5fM — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) September 14, 2022

According to The Weather Network, it’s a relatively rare feat to record 30°C across the GTA so late into September.

And it’s not just Ontario that’ll be impacted. Typhoon Merbok is set to “shake” the whole country’s weather next week.

The tropical storm is said to have a fast-forward speed, and will maintain tropical characteristics through Thursday, before classic fronts develop.

The temperature surge lines up with the most recent fall forecast, promising an extension of summer across Ontario, with warmer than normal temperatures well into November.

Fortunately, the effects of the typhoon will not result in excess precipitation, so, for now, Ontarians don’t need to worry about breaking out those rain boots and umbrellas.