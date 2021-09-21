Print your COVID-19 vaccine receipt for free at Toronto libraries

All Toronto Public Library branches are inviting guests to print their COVID-19 immunization receipt for free as vaccine passport rules come into effect this week.

The library tweeted Tuesday that printing services would be free for anyone who needs a paper copy of their immunization records. Computer and internet services are always free, but printing usually costs $0.15 per page.

“Print your proof of vaccination for free at any library branch,” TPL said. “Free wifi and public computer access also available for downloading documents.”

The service will likely prove useful for people who don’t have a printer at home and who also may not have a mobile phone to present their PDF vaccination receipt.

Library users simply need to tell staff they’re printing their immunization receipt for the fee to be waived. Library guests using the print at home option can speak to staff when they pick up the document to have the fee reimbursed.

Hamilton’s public libraries, about an hour and a half west of Toronto, will also help users print their immunization document for free.

Starting Wednesday, Ontarians will have to show a PDF of their vaccination record along with a photo ID to access many indoor venues, including restaurants, gyms, and cinemas.

Later this fall, residents will be able to download a custom QR code that businesses can scan.

The PDF record of immunization can be downloaded from the provincial portal.