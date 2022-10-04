Tripadvisor has released its list of best fine dining experiences in Canada. Unlike other rankings, these are based on reviews from visitors, providing alternate perspectives to those expressed by food critics and other established institutions such as the Michelin Guide.

Tiara Restaurant located in Niagara-on-the-Lake snagged the third spot, whilst AG Inspired Cuisine, in Niagara Falls, ranked number two; both succeeded only by Pulvio Restaurant in Ucluelet, BC, which placed first amongst its Tripadvisor critics.

Tiara Restaurant was praised for its charming ambience, high level of service, and inclusive menu, which caters well to vegans and vegetarians by offering a wide range of international cuisines.

Tripadvisor reviewers also praised AG Inspired Cuisine for its knowledgeable and attentive service staff as well as its fresh array of dishes that rotate with the seasons.

To review the full list of the Best Fine Dining Restaurants in Canada for 2022 head over to Tripadvisor.

Address: 155 Byron Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake

Phone: 905-468-2195

AG Inspired Cuisine

Address: 5195 Magdalen Avenue, Niagara Falls

Phone: 289-292-0005

