The 2022 results for the Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best Awards, put out by Trip Advisor annually, has just been released.

Piquing our interest is the Best Fine Dining Restaurants in Canada category, where a BC restaurant topped the list of establishments from across the country.

Pluvio, Vancouver Island’s Ucluelet-based fine dining establishment, ranked number one, with its impeccable service, refined interiors, and beautiful food having impressed the many travellers whose experience informs and determines the outcomes of the annual awards rankings.

On Trip Advisor, Pluvio has a five-star rating, with over 500 reviews shared by worldwide travellers.

The restaurant specializes in seasonally informed dishes, with menus varying based on which ingredients are currently available from the roster of local farmers, fishers, foragers, and producers.

Pluvio offers either a three-course dinner, with diners’ choice of a “beginning,” “middle,” and “end,” or opt for a Chef’s Tasting Menu.

Some sample dishes include a Torched Lois Lake Steelhead Trout with local turnip and fresh horseradish, or a BBQ pork belly and Spot Prawn dish with Okanagan stone fruit and garden lemon balm.

Reservations are required for Pluvio.

As for the rest of the list, Vancouver-based Five Sails Restaurant made it to spot number four and Whistler’s Rimrock Cafe took number ten.

You can view the entire list of the Best Fine Dining Restaurants in Canada for 2022 on Trip Advisor.

Address: 1714 Peninsula Road, Ucluelet

Phone: 250-726-7001

Instagram