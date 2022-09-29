FoodDessertsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

D Spot Dessert Cafe teases brand new Toronto location

Rachel Goodman
Rachel Goodman
Sep 29 2022
D Spot Dessert Cafe teases brand new Toronto location
It’s no secret that Dished has been keeping a steady eye on D Spot Dessert Cafe as the increasingly popular restaurant extends its reach across Canada.

Finally, we have some note-worthy news about where in Toronto those with a dangerously sweet tooth can dig into a tumbling tower of pancakes.

 

Saint Claire Avenue West will serve as D Spot’s newest Toronto mainstay, though we don’t have a street number just yet.

In case you hadn’t heard, D Spot has a gigantic menu with portions to match! Where guests can luxuriate in eye-popping sweet treats alongside a tremendous selection of savoury ones. Not to mention the milkshakes; prepare to feel spoiled when you catch a glimpse of that menu!

 

D Spot is set to open a handful of other stores throughout the province, check out the full list of upcoming stores here!

D Spot Desserts – Toronto

Where: Saint Claire Avenue West
When: TBA

