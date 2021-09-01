Ontario residents will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for indoor dining

It’s official! Ontarians will require proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for indoor dining, with digital certificates to follow in the next month.

Starting September 22, Ontarians who want to enjoy indoor dining must be fully vaccinated and show proof along with a photo ID.

This will affect bars, nightclubs, and their outdoor areas, but not outdoor dining and restaurant patios.

It will first use existing PDF vaccine receipts alongside government-issued photo ID. But an app where vaccination status will be displayed digitally is coming later in October.

A certificate of immunization will be required in non-essential settings, including restaurants, movie theatres, and gyms.

People will need to prove they’ve had both doses a minimum of 14 days prior to entering the business. Those who aren’t already fully vaccinated should schedule their second dose appointment by September 7 to avoid disruption

Ontario is the latest province to adopt the measure, following British Columbia, Quebec, and Manitoba. The province calls it the Enhanced Vaccine Certificate.

Initially, Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott had said a system such as that is unnecessary. However, after countless calls from businesses, health experts, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make the change, the Ontario government changed course.