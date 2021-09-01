Ford to announce details on Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine passports

Premier Doug Ford will be making his announcement regarding Ontario’s proof of COVID-19 vaccination certificates on Wednesday afternoon.

The province hinted that the certificates, or passports, were coming after Ontario’s top doctor cancelled his regular COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon as government officials continued to work on their plan for a province-wide proof of vaccination system.

The government has faced calls from businesses, health experts, and even the prime minister to implement a system requiring vaccination to participate in recreational activities.

But until this week, Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott had said such a system is unnecessary. Instead, they suggested individual businesses wanting proof of vaccination ask customers for their PDF receipts of immunization or use the forthcoming federal vaccine passport.

Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Kaleed Rasheed, Associate Minister of Digital Government, and Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make the announcement at 1 pm.

Quebec and BC have both announced mandatory proof of vaccination systems for participation in non-essential activities such as dining at restaurants, working out at gyms, and attending sports events.

With files from Megan Devlin