Manitoba launches vaccine passport for those fully immunized against COVID-19

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced a new initiative on Wednesday for those in those province who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I’m pleased to share the launch of… the new immunization card that is available to Manitobans two weeks after they’ve received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Pallister during a press conference.

With the card, he furthered, “you will be permitted to travel within Canada without having to self-isolate upon your return to Manitoba.”

Cardholders will also “be exempt from the self-isolating requirements if you’re deemed a close contact by public health.”

Finally, he said, “you’ll be able to visit family and friends in a personal care home or in a health care facility as well.”

To receive the card, Manitobans must:

• have a Manitoba health card

• have received two doses of a vaccine

• wait 14 days after getting the second dose of vaccine.

“Manitobans have told us that getting back to the things they love and miss is one of the biggest incentives to getting vaccinated,” said Pallister. “As a government, we are doing everything we can to bolster vaccine availability and accessibility, and equipping Manitobans with the information and support they need to make the right decision to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community.”

Manitobans can apply for the card online.

Pallister noted the cards contain no personal health information or data. Rather, the cards only show the person’s first and last names and a QR code. When scanned, the QR code will show the person is fully vaccinated.

“We are all eager to be able to travel, visit family and friends, and enjoy the many freedoms we have taken for granted and missed these many months,” said Pallister.

“Getting vaccinated and following public health orders to protect each other and our health-care system is the fastest way to save our summer and get back to doing some of the things we love and see the people we miss.”

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said certifications of vaccinations were a part of international travel pre-COVID-19 and are “naturally to be expected when it comes to this pandemic and the coronavirus.”

At the time, Trudeau responded to reporters saying the federal government is working on aligning with “partners and allies around the world” when it comes to needing certification of COVID-19 vaccination to travel.