York Region holding pop-up clinic for those with vaccine hesitancy, fear of needles

York Region Public Health (YRPH) is holding a pop-up COVID-19 immunization clinic next week for those with vaccine hesitancy or fear of needles.

The clinic will target individuals who have not yet received their first dose, those who feel anxious about doing so, and anyone who had a difficult experience getting their first shot and are now hesitant to receive their second.

The pop-up clinic will be held at 9060 Jane Street in Vaughan. It will run from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm on October 18 by appointment only.

The health unit said that staff and immunizers have been trained to support those with needle anxiety, and can provide coping mechanisms throughout the vaccination process.

Longer appointment times have been allotted so that individuals can receive enhanced support. To accommodate the extended appointments, walk-ins will not be accepted.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be offered, although the former will only be given to those between the ages of 12 and 25.

“Receiving a vaccination is an important health decision. The benefits of vaccination greatly outweigh the risks,” YRPH said.

“COVID-19 infection can have serious consequences for all age groups, including young people, especially given the circulation of new variants of concern.”

“Vaccinating all who are eligible, including youth, will help to reduce the number of cases of COVID-19 in our communities, allowing everyone to return to the activities they enjoy.”

Appointments can be booked online, or by calling Access York at 1-877-464-9675.