COVID-19 vaccination bookings open to more Ontarians today

Ontario widened the age of eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines on Friday.

People age 50 and up anywhere in the province are now eligible to book an appointment through the provincial booking system.

The province also opened up eligibility to people with certain high-risk health conditions and specific essential workers.

On May 6, essential workers on farms, in schools (previously just education workers in hotspots), food manufacturing and distribution, police, firefighters, and paramedics can receive first doses, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Peel Region opened up vaccine bookings to everyone 18 and up on Friday, deciding not to wait for the province to lower age bands for the region. Peel includes Mississauga, Brampton, and Caledon. All residents can book via Peel Region’s website.

IMPORTANT: Starting today, all residents 18+ living in #Mississauga and #Peel, regardless of their postal code, are eligible to book a vaccine appointment. Visit https://t.co/9yRSB3heQY to book your appointment. Please be patient when trying to book. pic.twitter.com/6gHh8GyakD — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) May 6, 2021

In hotspots, people age 18 and up became eligible to get a shot on Monday. Here’s a list of the postal codes considered hotspots:

Pregnant people of any age are also eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine after the province included them in the “highest risk” category of health condition. Anyone pregnant can book an appointment by calling the province’s booking agents at 1-833-943-3900.